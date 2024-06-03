Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,361,411,000 after buying an additional 562,256 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.07.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,446,951. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $528.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock worth $557,995,354. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

