Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,870 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,331. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

