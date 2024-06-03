Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Purchases 334 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.22. 587,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,293. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

