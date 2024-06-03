Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 142.3% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.59. 3,568,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

