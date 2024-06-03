Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $4.76 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $133.88 million and $9.64 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.76 or 0.00006964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.45845507 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,408,758.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

