Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vitalhub Price Performance
Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$5.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.96. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.36.
Vitalhub Company Profile
