Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vitalhub Price Performance

Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$5.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.96. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.36.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

