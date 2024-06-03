Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,364,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,258,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Vital Farms stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,414. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VITL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vital Farms

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 121,596 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 231,985 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.