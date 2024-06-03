Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Posts Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.58% and a negative net margin of 116.36%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.
Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VSQTF remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. 26,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114. Victory Square Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Victory Square Technologies
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.