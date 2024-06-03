Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Posts Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.58% and a negative net margin of 116.36%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VSQTF remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. 26,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114. Victory Square Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

