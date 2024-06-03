Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 132 ($1.69) target price on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Performance

LON VIC opened at GBX 95 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market cap of £310.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,375.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 12 month low of GBX 64.48 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.28).

Victorian Plumbing Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 0.52 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Victorian Plumbing Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

