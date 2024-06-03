Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

VSTS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Vestis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Vestis Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VSTS opened at $12.32 on Friday. Vestis has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vestis will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman bought 20,200 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at $142,844,203.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $438,230.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vestis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

