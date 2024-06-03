Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0700 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $16,639.89 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,217.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.37 or 0.00676660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.19 or 0.00120191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00041664 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00062270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.00220876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00089553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,519,435 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

