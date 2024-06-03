Vertcoin Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $19,598.86 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,447.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.00675794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00122144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00042623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00223574 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00062942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00089211 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,513,747 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

