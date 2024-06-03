Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $254.24

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $254.24 and last traded at $254.14, with a volume of 91216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,739,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $1,360,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

