Verge Price Tops $0.0058 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $95.35 million and $6.56 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,646.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.00673075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00122372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00063586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00225267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00088639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.