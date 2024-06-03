Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,156,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $227,027,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after buying an additional 694,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after buying an additional 515,106 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,087,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

