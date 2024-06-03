Velas (VLX) Tops One Day Volume of $816,716.50

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Velas has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $35.60 million and approximately $816,716.50 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00051314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,596,661,064 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

