Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 197.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,138 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.87. 1,551,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,957. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

