urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 2.71% of urban-gro worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of urban-gro by 69.0% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,138,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 464,781 shares during the period. 20.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UGRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 52,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,632. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.02.

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. On average, analysts expect that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

