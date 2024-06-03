Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded by Baird R W to Hold

Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $189.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $189.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Universal Health Services by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

