United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $280.00

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $280.00 and last traded at $276.97, with a volume of 48241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $275.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.44.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,728 shares of company stock valued at $39,021,745 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

