United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of United Rentals worth $63,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,836,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in United Rentals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in United Rentals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded down $13.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $656.12. 33,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $681.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.20. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.89 and a 1-year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.