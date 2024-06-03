Uniswap Market Cap Achieves $5.75 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.75 billion and $153.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $9.58 or 0.00014016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00121960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,930,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.85865757 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1036 active market(s) with $129,638,302.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.