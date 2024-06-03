Unicorn Mineral Resources Public (LON:UMR) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited (LON:UMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 11.25 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 265558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Specifically, insider Patrick Doherty bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,325.67). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.71. The company has a market cap of £3.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00.

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited Company operates as a mineral exploration company in Ireland. The company focuses on the exploration for deposits of Irish type carbonate hosted copper/lead/zinc, and silver mineral deposits in the Irish midlands Orefield. Its flagship property is the Kilmallock block covering an area of approximately 137 square kilometers located in the Limerick Province.

