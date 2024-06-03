UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

