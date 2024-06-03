Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.67.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.