Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $87.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after buying an additional 1,481,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,846,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

