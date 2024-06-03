UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.59.

PATH opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $15,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

