UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Evercore ISI

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair lowered UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.59.

UiPath stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. UiPath has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

