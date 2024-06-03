Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491,319 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,325,545 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Uber Technologies worth $399,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 85,848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 100,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

UBER stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.15. 6,671,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,989,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.