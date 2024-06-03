Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 192,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. 17,322,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,794,570. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

