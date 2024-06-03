U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,268,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549,603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $141,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.73. 6,355,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,317,530. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

