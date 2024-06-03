U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $46.02 Consensus PT from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.02.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Shares of USB opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
