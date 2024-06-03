Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.62. Approximately 137,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 984,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $85,807.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,895 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,721.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,935,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $85,807.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,721.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,415 shares of company stock worth $614,504. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 559.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 264,666.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

