Truist Financial Raises International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $52.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

