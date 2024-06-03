Truist Financial Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $86.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.36.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

