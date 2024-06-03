Truist Financial Boosts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $57.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.80.

WestRock stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

