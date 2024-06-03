Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Holdings Boosted by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 510.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Tredegar by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Tredegar by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. 97,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,500. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

