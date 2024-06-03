Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $330.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.86.

Shares of TT stock traded down $8.87 on Monday, hitting $318.59. The stock had a trading volume of 478,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.18 and its 200-day moving average is $276.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 101.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

