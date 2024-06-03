Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 692806041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Tower Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Tower Resources Company Profile
Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.
