Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Toast from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Toast by 164.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. XN LP grew its holdings in Toast by 40.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 5,055,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,339 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

