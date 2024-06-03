Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $49,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,438,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $13,461,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.42.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.11. 464,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,235. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $176.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

