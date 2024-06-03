The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Up 16.4% in May

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 593,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

St. Joe Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE JOE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.88. 15,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,412. St. Joe has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $153,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,224,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,214,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $153,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,224,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,214,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in St. Joe by 34.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in St. Joe by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Further Reading

