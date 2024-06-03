The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.39. 2,894,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

