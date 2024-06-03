The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 79,208 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $214,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSM traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,895,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.11. The company has a market capitalization of $803.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $160.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.