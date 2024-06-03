The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 36,015 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36,015 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $228,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $179,822,000 after purchasing an additional 61,122 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.11.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COST traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $815.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,012. The firm has a market cap of $361.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $750.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $510.57 and a twelve month high of $827.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

