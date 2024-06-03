The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3,931.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.61% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $155,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,838,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornell University bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.30. 5,356,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,057. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

