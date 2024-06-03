The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,141,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 115,236 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intel were worth $157,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,112,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 61.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,307,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,944,672. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

