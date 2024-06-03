The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 387,855 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,855 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.68% of SBA Communications worth $186,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

SBAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.76. 681,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

