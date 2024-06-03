The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 89,611 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.33% of Sherwin-Williams worth $264,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after buying an additional 187,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,291,563,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

