The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.23% of American Tower worth $234,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $196.97. 2,266,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

